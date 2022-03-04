Left Menu

Parle Agro ropes in actor Ram Charan as brand ambassador for Frooti

We kick-start our season announcing Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt as the face for Frooti both admirable personalities whose appeal and popularity is rooted deep in the hearts of the people, Parle Agro Joint Managing Director and CMO Nadia Chauhan said.On the companys campaign plans for the summer, she said, ...for the first time, four mega campaigns this summer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 13:57 IST
Parle Agro ropes in actor Ram Charan as brand ambassador for Frooti
Ram Charan Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Parle Agro on Friday said it has signed actor Ram Charan as a brand ambassador for its mango juice brand Frooti.

Charan and Alia Bhatt, who is already brand ambassador, will become the face for Frooti.

The company is looking at an ''action-packed'' summer of 2022, two years after major beverage companies missed out on the peak season because of the coronavirus pandemic, Parle Agro said in a statement.

''I'm excited about entering into an action-packed summer after a two-year hiatus. We kick-start our season announcing Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt as the face for Frooti; both admirable personalities whose appeal and popularity are rooted deep in the hearts of the people,'' Parle Agro-Joint Managing Director and CMO Nadia Chauhan said.

On the company's campaign plans for the summer, she said, ''...for the first time, four mega campaigns this summer. Unlike the last two seasons, we are eager to connect and engage with our consumers wholeheartedly and make this summer our best ever.'' Charan joins a list of stars as brand ambassadors of Parle Agro's different brands, including Priyanka Chopra for Appy Fizz, Arjun Kapoor for B Fizz, and Varun Dhawan for flavored milk Smoodh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022