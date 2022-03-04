Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh to host maiden Tribal Film Festival

Arunachal Pradesh is set to host its maiden International Tribal Film Festival ITFF, which will screen movies across different languages by tribal and non-tribal filmmakers.Curated by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and supported by Directorate of Film Festivals, Information Broadcasting Ministry, Government of India, the two-day festival will showcase films and documentaries dealing with the tribal art and culture.The festival will open Saturday in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh is set to host its maiden International Tribal Film Festival (ITFF), which will screen movies across different languages by tribal and non-tribal filmmakers.

Curated by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and supported by Directorate of Film Festivals, Information & Broadcasting Ministry, Government of India, the two-day festival will showcase films and documentaries dealing with the tribal art and culture.

The festival will open Saturday in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh. The movies will be screened at Picturetime's MDMT (mobile digital movie theatre).

The festival will also hold panel discussions on the importance of tribal films and the pros and cons of shooting in Northeast besides. An interactive session with the National Award-winning sound designer from the region, Debajit Gayan, will also be organised during the movie gala. Assamese film ''Semkhor'' (in Dimasa language), ''Crossing Bridges'', which won the National Film Award for best film in Shertukpen language in 2013, ''A Dog and his Man'', National Award-winning Khasi film ''Onataah'', acclaimed 2021 bilingual Manipuri film ''Nine Hills One Valley'', and ''Ma.Ama'', the first Garo movie to win a National Award, are among the movies to be screened at the festival.

According to the organizers, Bamang Felix, Minister of Home and Inter State Border Affairs of Arunachal Pradesh, Minister of IPR and Printing of Arunachal Pradesh will be inaugurating the festival. MLA of Dirang, Phurpa Tsering, will declare Picturetime’ MDMT open.

