Ben Aldridge, Jonathan Groff joins cast of M Night Shyamalan's

''Mindhunter'' star Jonathan Groff and ''Pennyworth'' actor Ben Aldridge are the latest addition to the cast of filmmaker M Night Shyamalan's thriller ''Knock At The Cabin''.

The film, set at Universal Pictures, has Shyamalan attached as the writer, director and producer. According to Deadline, actors Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint and Nikki Amuka-Bird round out the cast.

Plot details are currently under wraps.

''Knock at the Cabin'', Shyamalan's follow up to last year's ''Old'', is scheduled to be released on February 3, 2023.

