'Your innate goodness is your greatness,' Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes director Nandini Reddy on birthday

South starlet Samantha Ruth Prabhu wished her friend and director Nandini Reddy on her birthday with a heartfelt message.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:17 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nandini Reddy (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
South starlet Samantha Ruth Prabhu wished her friend and director Nandini Reddy on her birthday with a heartfelt message. Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Samantha shared pictures with Nandini to mark the filmmaker's special day.

"Happy birthday my dearest friend, @nandureddyy! Your innate goodness is your greatness. You inspire me! I remember it like it was yesterday, the year was 2012, and I was not keeping well and my self-confidence was at an all-time low. I was reluctant to go back to work. You came every day to check in on me, took the time out of your packed schedule, and planned a test shoot with me to give me my confidence back. I will never forget how I got back to work the very next day," she wrote. She added, "And this is me recounting just ONE of the many times you have had my back. From seeing me at my highest highs to my lowest lows, you've been my ride or die! You inspire me to be a better friend every day. Thank you for believing in me and for always keeping it! Here's wishing you nothing but the very best in the coming year!"

The birthday girl also commented on the post. "Awwww....@samantharuthprabhuoffl ...here's to friends who become family," she wrote. Samantha and Nandini have worked together in several films such as 'Jabardasth' and 'Oh! Baby'.

Talking about Samantha's work front, the actor was last seen in a special dance number for the film, 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Recently, she shared an ethereal first-look featuring her from the mythological film, 'Shakuntalam'. Apart from this, she is awaiting the release of her next film 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal' with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, which is slated for a theatrical release on April 28, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

