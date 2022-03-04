Tim Allen denounces Russia's military operation in Ukraine, says it's 'the definition of wrong'

American actor and comedian Tim Allen recently addressed the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine. Taking to his Twitter handle, Allen shared with his followers that he is "full of anger and disgust" with the recent events in Ukraine.

Allen wrote, "My mind and body are full of anger and disgust at the coward Putin ghouls that have attacked a sovereign country. This is the definition of wrong. My head, heart and soul pray for the people of Ukraine." He concluded his tweet by adding, "F-putin". With this message, Allen has joined a long list of celebrities including Sean Penn, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Madonna, Andrew Garfield, Mila Kunis, Bethenny Frankel and Maksim Chmerkovskiy among others, who have shown support for the citizens of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, amid the worsening situation between Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday had urged world leaders to stop Russia "before this becomes a nuclear disaster" in a Facebook video post. (ANI)

