Left Menu

Tim Allen denounces Russia's military operation in Ukraine, says it's 'the definition of wrong'

American actor and comedian Tim Allen recently addressed the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:18 IST
Tim Allen denounces Russia's military operation in Ukraine, says it's 'the definition of wrong'
Tim Allen (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American actor and comedian Tim Allen recently addressed the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine. Taking to his Twitter handle, Allen shared with his followers that he is "full of anger and disgust" with the recent events in Ukraine.

Allen wrote, "My mind and body are full of anger and disgust at the coward Putin ghouls that have attacked a sovereign country. This is the definition of wrong. My head, heart and soul pray for the people of Ukraine." He concluded his tweet by adding, "F-putin". With this message, Allen has joined a long list of celebrities including Sean Penn, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Madonna, Andrew Garfield, Mila Kunis, Bethenny Frankel and Maksim Chmerkovskiy among others, who have shown support for the citizens of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, amid the worsening situation between Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday had urged world leaders to stop Russia "before this becomes a nuclear disaster" in a Facebook video post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022