Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma to come up with Netflix's crime drama 'Soup'

Versatile actors Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma are all set to woo the audience with their performances in a new project titled 'Soup'. Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, 'Soup' is touted as a dark comedy loosely based on a true-life incident.

The series will mainly revolve around Swathi Shetty (Konkona), an incompetent cook who dreams of having a restaurant of her own someday and her suspicious husband, Prabhakar (Manoj), who won't help with her aspirations and has doubts of his own. Soon fate gives her an opportunity and she starts to cook up a master plan. But things don't go as intended as whimsical characters and amateur villains ruin the broth. Talking about the project, Abhishek said, "Working with Netflix for Soup has been really exciting and I'm thrilled to share our story with audiences all across the world. We've had a wonderful experience shooting Manoj, Konkona and the entire cast and crew of Soup, can't wait to showcase this motley bunch of idiosyncratic characters."

Nasser and Sayaji Shinde are also a part of 'Soup'. (ANI)

