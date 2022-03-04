Kal Penn tapped to star in 'The Santa Clause' limited series

Hollywood actor Kal Penn, known for his role in the 'Harold and Kumar' film franchise, is set to star as a lead opposite Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell in Disney Plus's upcoming limited series, 'The Santa Clause', from creator Jack Burditt. According to Deadline, Allen will be reprising his role as Scott Calvin from the Walt Disney Pictures holiday franchise.

The sequel series will show Scott on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he cannot be Santa forever. He has suddenly started to lose his Santa magic, and more importantly, he's got a family, who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who grew up in the North Pole. Accompanied by a lot of elves, children and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

Penn will portray an ambitious game inventor and product developer and a devoted single father named Simon Choksi. He's capable of talking the tech-mogul talk but is unable to walk the walk, and his dreams of being the next Bezos falls drastically short. However, after a visit to the North Pole, all that changes. Mitchell would be reprising her role as Mrs Clause from the films, as was previously announced.

As per Deadline, this project will be directed and executive produced by Jason Winer along with Jon Radler for Winer's Small Dog Picture Company. Burditt will executive produce and serve as showrunner. Allen will also executive produce with Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina. The Disney Branded Television series is a production of 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. (ANI)

