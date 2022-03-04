Left Menu

'Tiger is always ready': Salman Khan tells Katrina Kaif as they announce release date of 'Tiger 3'

Fans of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have a reason to rejoice as the duo is coming back to woo the movie buffs with their upcoming film 'Tiger 3'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:22 IST
A still from 'Tiger 3' teaser featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
Fans of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have a reason to rejoice as the duo is coming back to woo the movie buffs with their upcoming film 'Tiger 3'. Salman, on Friday, announced the release date of the film and also shared its teaser, adding to the excitement of his fans. The espionage action thriller, also starring Emraan Hashmi, will release in theatres on April 21, 2023.

The 'Sultan' actor took to his Twitter handle to share the release date and promo video of the film, directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films. He wrote, "Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid... let's all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. #KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf| #Tiger3."

The teaser video opens with Katrina practising a knife fight with stunt supervisors guiding her. Viewers later see Salman taking a nap on the side. Katrina then walks towards Salman and asks him if he's ready to which Salman says, "Tiger is always ready." A few days back, the cast and crew were in Delhi for the shoot of the action-packed movie. After wrapping the schedule, Salman had returned to Mumbai along with his co-stars Katrina and Emraan.

The trio shot for the movie in several other foreign locations including Turkey, Austria and Russia. The project marks YRF's fourth film release announcement this week, starting with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' (January 25, 2023), 'Prithviraj' featuring Akshay Kumar (June 3) and Ranveer Singh's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' (May 13).

'Tiger 3' will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead, Zoya. The first film of the popular franchise called 'Ek Tha Tiger' came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a massive success at the box office.

The second movie, 'Tiger Zinda Hai', had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both installments of the franchise. 'Tiger 3' marks Maneesh's first collaboration with Salman. Maneesh is best known for helming films like Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Fan' and Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma-starrer 'Band Baaja Baaraat'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

