Entries funded by Russian government barred at Emmys 2022

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has decided to disqualify the entries funded by the Russian Government for Emmys 2022. As per The Hollywood Reporter, on Thursday, NATAS released a statement about the body's decision of discontinuing its business with Vladimir Putin-led country.

"Like countless individuals and organizations worldwide, NATAS has been appalled by Russia's unprecedented and unprovoked attack on the sovereign territory of Ukraine," read a statement Thursday from chairman Terry O'Reilly, whose group oversees the Daytime Emmys, along with those for sports, news, docs, tech and engineering. "As creators who depend on robust freedoms to shed light on stories which elucidate and impact the world around us, our members feel a deep kinship with and concern for all the Ukrainian people whose liberties are at risk of being overtaken by these hostile actions," the statement continued.

NATAS has clearly made the determination that it cannot "in good conscience" do business with any entity associated with or funded by the government of Russia. "Any entries currently submitted to the 2022 Emmy Award competitions administered by NATAS which fall under this determination have been disqualified," the message continued," the statement concluded.

The conflict began escalating after Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 announced the military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen", and since then thousands of Ukrainians, both civilians and troops, have been killed. (ANI)

