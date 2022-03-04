Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh to headline Mari Selvaraj's next film 'Maamannan'
Actors Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh will be seen in ''Karnan'' fame director Mari Selvaraj's upcoming feature titled ''Maamannan'', the makers announced on Friday.
The Tamil-language movie will also star popular comedian-actor Vadivelu and producer-turned-actor Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also backing the project via his Red Giant Movies banner.
The production house announced the film and commencement of shooting in a social media post shared on its official Twitter handle. ''Lights, Camera & Action! The shooting for #Maamannan begins today @mari_selvaraj @RedGiantMovies_ @Udhaystalin @KeerthyOfficial @arrahman #FahadhFaasil #Vadivelu @thenieswar @editorselva @kabilanchelliah @kalaignartv_off @SonyMusicSouth,'' the tweet read.
Suresh said she is grateful to be sharing screen space with talented artists.
''I am super grateful to work with such a brilliant team, starting from the revolutionary @mari_selvaraj sir, Namma @Udhaystalin sir, Nammude #FahadhFaasil, the one & only #VaigaiPuyal #Vadivelu sir, blessed to be working with the legendary @arrahman sir once again #Maamannan,” she wrote on the microblogging site.
Oscar-winner AR Rahman -- who will score the music -- too shared his excitement on being part of the film.
''Glad to be part of #Maamannan!'' he posted.
Plot details of ''Maamannan'' are currently under wraps.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
