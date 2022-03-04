Left Menu

Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh to headline Mari Selvaraj's next film 'Maamannan'

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-03-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 17:49 IST
Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh to headline Mari Selvaraj's next film 'Maamannan'
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh will be seen in ''Karnan'' fame director Mari Selvaraj's upcoming feature titled ''Maamannan'', the makers announced on Friday.

The Tamil-language movie will also star popular comedian-actor Vadivelu and producer-turned-actor Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also backing the project via his Red Giant Movies banner.

The production house announced the film and commencement of shooting in a social media post shared on its official Twitter handle. ''Lights, Camera & Action! The shooting for #Maamannan begins today @mari_selvaraj @RedGiantMovies_ @Udhaystalin @KeerthyOfficial @arrahman #FahadhFaasil #Vadivelu @thenieswar @editorselva @kabilanchelliah @kalaignartv_off @SonyMusicSouth,'' the tweet read.

Suresh said she is grateful to be sharing screen space with talented artists.

''I am super grateful to work with such a brilliant team, starting from the revolutionary @mari_selvaraj sir, Namma @Udhaystalin sir, Nammude #FahadhFaasil, the one & only #VaigaiPuyal #Vadivelu sir, blessed to be working with the legendary @arrahman sir once again #Maamannan,” she wrote on the microblogging site.

Oscar-winner AR Rahman -- who will score the music -- too shared his excitement on being part of the film.

''Glad to be part of #Maamannan!'' he posted.

Plot details of ''Maamannan'' are currently under wraps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022