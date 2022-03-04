Left Menu

Kal Penn set to star in Disney+ series 'The Santa Clause'

The Namesake star Kal Penn is all set to feature opposite Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell in Disney upcoming limited series The Santa Clause.Allen will reprise his role as Scott Calvin from the Walt Disney Pictures holiday franchise in the series from creator Jack Burditt, reported Deadline.As per the official logline Scott is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he cant be Santa forever.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-03-2022 18:25 IST
''The Namesake'' star Kal Penn is all set to feature opposite Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell in Disney+ upcoming limited series ''The Santa Clause''.

Allen will reprise his role as Scott Calvin from the Walt Disney Pictures holiday franchise in the series from creator Jack Burditt, reported Deadline.

As per the official logline: Scott is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s suddenly starting to lose his Santa magic, and more important, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the North Pole. With a lot of elves, children and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

Penn will play Simon Choksi, an ambitious game inventor and product developer and a devoted single father.

Mitchell reprises her role as Mrs. Clause from the films.

Jason Winer will direct and executive produce the series along with Jon Radler for Winer’s Small Dog Picture Company. Burditt executive produces and serves as showrunner. Allen also executive produces with Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina. Penn is best known for his roles in the ''Harold & Kumar'' franchise, ''House'' and ''Designated Survivor''.

