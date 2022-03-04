Left Menu

Yakshika, Vidhi enter medal rounds at ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing C'ships

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 18:46 IST
Indian boxers Yakshika (52kg) and Vidhi (57kg) entered the junior girls' semi-finals with comprehensive victories at the Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Friday.

While Yakshika outperformed Nepal’s Swostika Tiruwa, Vidhi blanked Uzbekistan’s Odinakhon Ismoilova. Assured of at least bronze medals, Yakshika and Vidhi will now take on Kazakhstan's Shakhnaz Tairzhan and Hangoma Isoeva of Tajikistan respectively in their semi-finals on Tuesday.

However, it was curtains for Tamanna, who gave her all during an intense junior girls 66kg last-eight contest against Kazakhstan’s Aruzhan Zhangabayeva but ended up with a 1-4 loss.

Later tonight, country’s five boxer -- Harish Saini (63kg), Jackson Singh Laishram (70kg), Dev Pratap Singh (75kg), Rishabh Singh Shikharwar (80kg) and Gaurav Mhaske (+81kg) -- will look to secure themselves medals in the junior boys’ category as they will fight in their respective quarter-finals matches.

In the youth men’s bout, last edition’s silver medallist Vanshaj made his way into the 63.5kg quarter-finals with an easy unanimous win against the local boy Abdallah Almharat.

