Bill Burr set to write, direct upcoming comedy movie 'Old Dads'

American comedian and actor Bill Burr is all set to write, direct and star alongside Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine in the upcoming original comedy titled 'Old Dads'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 19:00 IST
Bill Burr. Image Credit: ANI
American comedian and actor Bill Burr is all set to write, direct and star alongside Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine in the upcoming original comedy titled 'Old Dads'. According to Deadline, the plot of the project, which will be Burr's feature directorial debut, will centre around a middle-aged father and his two best friends who after selling their company to a millennial, find themselves out of step and behind the times as they hilariously struggle to navigate a changing world of culture, career and fatherhood.

The script has been penned by Burr and Ben Tishler, who will also produce the project with Bill Block, Monica Levinson and Mike Bertolina. Production kicked off in Los Angeles yesterday, as per Deadline. Burr is a Grammy-nominated comedian known for comedy albums and specials including 'Emotionally Unavailable', 'One Night Stand', 'Why Do I Do This?', among others. He recently appeared in Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin's film 'Dog'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

