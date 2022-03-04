Left Menu

'Grey's Anatomy' casts Skylar Astin in recurring role

Hollywood star Skylar Astin has joined the cast of the long-running ABC drama 'Grey's Anatomy'.

04-03-2022
Skylar Astin (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood star Skylar Astin has joined the cast of the long-running ABC drama 'Grey's Anatomy'. According to Deadline, Astin will appear in the recurring role of Todd Eames.

Charming, handsome and gentle, Eames holds a PhD in environmental sciences. He is close with his sister, a pregnant patient at Grey Sloan Memorial. He will first appear as Eames in the episode titled 'Put the Squeeze on Me', which will air on March 24. Deadline has also learned that this week's upcoming episode will bid farewell to Richard Flood, who played the role of Dr Cormac Hayes for three seasons.

Astin recently starred alongside Jane Levy in NBC's Emmy-winning 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' in the role of Max. (ANI)

