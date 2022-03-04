Left Menu

Amrita Arora celebrates 13th wedding anniversary with Shakeel Ladak

Actor Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary today.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-03-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 19:44 IST
Amrita Arora celebrates 13th wedding anniversary with Shakeel Ladak
Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary today. Taking to Instagram, Amrita penned a heartfelt post for her husband.

She wrote, Yon me ,n me n you ! We love ourselves a party of 2 ! 13 years of raging it together Mon Ami ,with the help of some wine ofcourse hahaha ! My handsome,Amu loves you @shaklad happy 13 my love shack." Alongside the note, Amrita dropped a string of images with Shakeel.

Amrita's wedding anniversary post has garnered several likes and comments. "Cuties," actor Shibani Dandekar commented.

"Happy anniversary guys," actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote. Amrita and Shakeel are doting parents to two sons -- Azaan and Rayaan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022