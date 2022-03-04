Left Menu

James Gunn supports Pete Davidson amid Kanye West's 'Eazy' music video controversy

Amid the ongoing drama involving Kanye West, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, filmmaker James Gunn, who directed Davidson in 'The Suicide Squad', has come out in his support saying the comedian is "one of the nicest, sweetest guys".

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 19:47 IST
James Gunn supports Pete Davidson amid Kanye West's 'Eazy' music video controversy
James Gunn, Pete Davidson (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid the ongoing drama involving Kanye West, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, filmmaker James Gunn, who directed Davidson in 'The Suicide Squad', has come out in his support saying the comedian is "one of the nicest, sweetest guys". West, who is Kardashian's ex-husband, had recently released the music video of 'Eazy' which featured a claymation version of Davidson, Kardashian's new boyfriend, being kidnapped, tied up and buried alive.

With people labelling the music video as "disturbing" and "embarrassing", the video was met with backlash on social media. Among those who spoke out on Twitter, was Gunn, who wrote, "For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender and funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect."

As per the Instagram account of Comments by Celebs, Kardashian seemed to "like" the filmmaker's tweet. Kardashian had filed to divorce West in February 2021 and on Tuesday she was declared legally single, just before West released the video.

This was not the first time that Kanye, who shares four children with Kardashian, has spread concerning images about Davidson, who has been linked to the SKIMS owner since October. Previously, in one of the instances, he had shared screenshots of texts he'd received from both Kardashian and Davidson, along with memes that he captioned with harassing messages.

However, later the rapper stated he was taking "accountability" for the posts and said he was "working on" his communication skills, as per People magazine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022