Demi Lovato to no longer perform in comedy pilot 'Hungry', remain executive producer

American singer and actor Demi Lovato, who has been a part of the upcoming multi-camera comedy pilot 'Hungry', will no longer be acting in it.

04-03-2022
American singer and actor Demi Lovato, who has been a part of the upcoming multi-camera comedy pilot 'Hungry', will no longer be acting in it. According to Deadline, she stepped down from her acting duty just prior to the start of production. However, she, along with their manager Scooter Braun, will remain executive producers.

The role, which Lovato would have played, will now be recast, with the aim to have a replacement shortly so the pilot stays on schedule. Sources suggest that Lovato opted out as an actor due to scheduling issues. Others, who will star in the NBC pilot include, Valerie Bertinelli, Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias, Ryan McPartlin, Alex Brightman and Ashley D. Kelley.

As per Deadline, 'Hungry' will be produced by Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner's Hazy Mills, SB Projects and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Hayes, Milliner, Lovato, Braun, Scott Manson and James Shin will executive produce it. (ANI)

