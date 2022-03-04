Warne gone too soon, says TN CM Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday condoled the death of legendary cricketer Shane Warne saying the celebrated sportsman has gone too soon.In a tweet, Stalin said, Shocked to learn about the sudden demise of Australian spin legend Shane Warne.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday condoled the death of legendary cricketer Shane Warne saying the celebrated sportsman has 'gone too soon'.
In a tweet, Stalin said, ''Shocked to learn about the sudden demise of Australian spin legend Shane Warne. Can't avoid but say 'Gone too soon'. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, fans and cricket fraternity who mourn the loss of a true genius.'' Former Australian spinner Warne, who redefined the art of spin bowling to become one of the greatest in international cricket, died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand, his management said on Friday. He was 52.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Warne
- Australian
- Gone
- Shane Warne
- M K Stalin
- Stalin
- Thailand
ALSO READ
U.S. reassured of Australian alliance regardless of election outcome - U.S. official
A lot of effort has gone behind the scenes, says Shah as Ranji Trophy resumes
Has Congress gone back on farm policies, Raju Shetti asks Rahul
Hampshire sign Australian batter Ben McDermott for T20 Blast
Stranded in Ukraine with COVID-positive child, Australian mum talks of her fears