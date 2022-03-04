Warne gone too soon, says TN CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday condoled the death of legendary cricketer Shane Warne saying the celebrated sportsman has 'gone too soon'.

In a tweet, Stalin said, ''Shocked to learn about the sudden demise of Australian spin legend Shane Warne. Can't avoid but say 'Gone too soon'. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, fans and cricket fraternity who mourn the loss of a true genius.'' Former Australian spinner Warne, who redefined the art of spin bowling to become one of the greatest in international cricket, died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand, his management said on Friday. He was 52.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)