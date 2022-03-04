Left Menu

Warne gone too soon, says TN CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday condoled the death of legendary cricketer Shane Warne saying the celebrated sportsman has gone too soon.

Warne gone too soon, says TN CM Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday condoled the death of legendary cricketer Shane Warne saying the celebrated sportsman has 'gone too soon'.

In a tweet, Stalin said, ''Shocked to learn about the sudden demise of Australian spin legend Shane Warne. Can't avoid but say 'Gone too soon'. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, fans and cricket fraternity who mourn the loss of a true genius.'' Former Australian spinner Warne, who redefined the art of spin bowling to become one of the greatest in international cricket, died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand, his management said on Friday. He was 52.

