RIL opens India's largest convention centre at Jio World Centre with 5G network

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 22:23 IST
Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries on Friday announced the opening of India's largest convention centre at Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

The convention centre has three exhibition halls spanning over an area of more than 1.61 lakh square feet and two convention halls of 1.07 lakh square feet.

The convention centre has ''hybrid and digital experiences enabled by 5G network'', Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said in a statement.

RIL also dedicated Dhirubhai Ambani Square and 'Fountain of Joy' to the city of Mumbai at the Jio World Convention Centre.

''Jio World Centre is a tribute to our glorious nation and a reflection of the aspirations of New India. From the largest conventions to cultural experiences to pathbreaking retail and dining facilities, Jio World Centre is envisioned as Mumbai's new landmark, a point where we come together to script the next chapter of India's growth story,'' said Nita Ambani, director, RIL and founder chairman, Reliance Foundation.

The Jio World Centre, spread over an area of 18.5 acres in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, will have a phase-wise opening over the course of the current and the next year, according to the statement.

The Dhirubhai Ambani Square opened at the Jio World Centre is centered around the Fountain of Joy, which is a series of fountain shows of water, lights and music.

''With great joy and pride, we dedicate the Dhirubhai Ambani Square and the world class Fountain of Joy to the people and city of Mumbai. A celebration of the spirit of the city, it will be an iconic new public space where people share joys and soak in the colours and sounds of Aamchi Mumbai,'' she said.

The fountain features eight fire shooters, 392 water jets, and over 600 LED lights.

The convention centre at Jio World Centre has kitchen capacity which can provide over 18,000 meals a day.

The convention centre has a total area of over 1.39 lakh square feet of pre-function concourse across all the levels, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

