Lady Gaga will introduce BAFTA Rising Star Moment during award ceremony

Academy Award winner Lady Gaga is set to present the Rising Star segment at the BAFTA awards in London, on March 13. Variety has learned that Gaga, who is also nominated for BAFTA Best female actor for her performance in 'House of Gucci,' will introduce last year's Rising Star winner, Bukky Bakray, who will announce the winner.

Gaga will also take the opportunity to "highlight the importance of supporting the next generation of talent," as per the outlet. Actors Ariana DeBose, Harris Dickinson, Lashana Lynch, Millicent Simmonds and Kodi Smit-McPhee are the 2022 nominees for the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award.

Previous winners of the award include James McAvoy, Eva Green, Tom Hardy, Kristen Stewart, Tom Holland, Letitia Wright and Micheal Ward. The 2022 BAFTA awards are set to take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13. It is the only BAFTA award voted on by the British public. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)