J&K Police chief attends special screening of film on Kashmiri Pandit exodus

Hindi film 'The Kashmir Files' brought back memories of the difficult times in Kashmir, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said after a special screening here Friday night.

Talking to reporters after the screening, the Jammu and Kashmir Police chief said, ''Some scenes are close to reality. In totality, it is a good film.'' He said the film brought back memories of the difficult times in Kashmir.

The movie, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley, is directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

Agnihotri said at the screening, ''It is a story of genocide of Kashmir. Please don't call what happened in 1990 as exodus... Nobody can stop me highlighting this truth.'' The film releases on March 11.

