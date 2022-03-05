Left Menu

Mumbai shopping mall fire doused after 9 hours; no casualty

A large portion of Dream Mall in suburban Bhandup in Mumbai was gutted in a major fire that raged for nearly nine hours before it was doused, a civic official said on Saturday.No casualties were reported in the incident, he said.The blaze erupted around 8 pm on Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 10:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A large portion of Dream Mall in suburban Bhandup in Mumbai was gutted in a major fire that raged for nearly nine hours before it was doused, a civic official said on Saturday.

No casualties were reported in the incident, he said.

The blaze erupted around 8 pm on Friday. It was described by fire brigade officers as 'level 3' (major) fire and later upgraded to 'level 4', he said.

The fire was extinguished around 5 AM on Saturday. On March 25, 2021, a fire had broken out at a designated COVID-19 inside the same mall and claimed eleven lives.

