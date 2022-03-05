Sunny Leoneis ready to set the screen on fire with her action sequence in Vikram Bhatt’s Anamika

One of the most-awaited female centric spy thrillers - Anamika will stream for free MX Player starting 10th March Sunny Leone is back with a bangin the digital ecosystem with another captivating performance in and as Anamika - an edgy, engrossing, and entertaining spy thriller. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the series highlights the chase of an intelligent agent who suffers amnesia and has allegedly gone rogue. This 8-episode gun-fu action series also stars Samir Soni, Sonnalli Seygall, Rahul Dev, Shehzad Shaikh, and Ayaz Khan in pivotal roles which is set to release on 10th March on MX Player.

The captivating trailer highlights the chase of Anamika who has no memory of her life except for the fact that three years back, Dr Prashant saved her from a lethal accident, gave her a place in his home and heart as well as a name! Finding no answers to her forgotten past Anamika finally decides to move on with her life and marry the Doctor. But no one seems to know the ultimate truth about her.

Watch the trailer here: https://bit.ly/Anamikatrailer Known for her sincerity towards her work, Sunny went out of the way to train in Gun-fu and performed all action sequences on the sets herself.Commenting on the action sequence portrayal in the series, Sunny Leone says, "Shooting for Anamika was one of the most memorable experiences I have ever had. My role in and as Anamika required me to get trained by some of the best fight masters on the set. I worked on my postures, I learnt gun-fu and I have tried performing every action sequence by myself. I've always been fond of this genre of content, and I am glad I had the chance to be a part of this extremely special series, headlined by the master of thrillers – Vikram Bhatt." It's time for Anamika to fight her past but as she solves one riddle after another, it's clear that this is the beginning of their end. Will Anamika be able to save herself from her enemies and the powerful forces who seem to be chasing her? Anamika is being dubbed in Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Stream all episodes for free exclusively on MX Player, starting 10 March 2022.

