Left Menu

Will Smith, Michael B Jordan working on ‘I Am Legend’ sequel

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-03-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 11:53 IST
Will Smith, Michael B Jordan working on ‘I Am Legend’ sequel
  • Country:
  • United States

Actors Will Smith and Michael B Jordan are set to star in and produce an “I Am Legend” sequel for Warner Bros. Oscar-winning writer Akiva Goldsman, who adapted the Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel for the original 2007 movie, is on board to pen the follow-up as well..

According to Deadline, Goldsman will also serve as a producer on the project alongside Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo of Outlier Society, Smith and Westbrook Studios co-president/head of motion pictures Jon Mone.

James Lassiter will serve as executive producer.

Plot details are currently under wraps and makers are yet to lock the director for the film.

''I Am Legend'', featuring Smith in an almost deserted post apocalyptic New York City amid zombies, minted USD 585.4 million worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022