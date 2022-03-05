Left Menu

Milo Ventimiglia to headline ABC drama pilot 'The Company You Keep'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-03-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 12:52 IST
Actor Milo Ventimiglia is set to star in ABC network's drama pilot ''The Company You Keep''.

According to Variety, the pilot is based on South Korean series “My Fellow Citizens''.

''A night of passion leads to love between con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally.

''While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand – forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences,'' the plotline reads.

Julia Cohen is penning and executive producing “The Company You Keep''.

Executive producers are Ventimiglia, Jon M. Chu and Caitlin Foito of Electric Somewhere, Russ Cundiff of DiVide Pictures, Todd Harthan, and Lindsay Goffman. Deanna Harris of DiVide will produce.

20th Television is the studio behind the project.

