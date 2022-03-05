Warne likely passed away before reaching hospital: Medical Director of Thai hospital

Director of the Thai International hospital where Australian cricketer Shane Warne was last treated before being pronounced dead said he believed he passed away before he arrived at the hospital.

''The patient was intubated. We continued to resuscitate and provide CPR for 45 minutes. The doctor on duty concluded that the patient had passed before arriving at the hospital,'' Dulyakit Wittayachanyapong, medical director of Thai International Hospital, said.

Warne was 52 years old.

Fox Sports television quoted a family statement as saying Warne died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand.

Warne worked as a commentator for Fox Sports. The statement said, ''Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and ... could not be revived.'' ''After the hospital was contacted by the hotel, we sent an emergency medical team to assist the patient at the premise. We received the call around 4.40 p.m. and the team arrived around 5 pm,'' Wittayachanyapong said.

''There were people who were with him and rescue workers already performing the CPR. Our team continued to provide the CPR there and during transportation to the hospital. We continued to resuscitate and provide CPR for 45 minutes,'' he added.

