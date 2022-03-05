HBO defends Zendaya-starrer 'Euphoria' amid toxic production claims

Following reports of a toxic work environment on the 'Euphoria' set, HBO released a statement addressing the recent claims about the hit series. The network in a statement to Variety said that "the well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority."

HBO also stated 'Euphoria' Season 2 was shot in "full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols." The full statement reads, "The well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority. The production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols. It's not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer. We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA. There were never any formal inquiries raised."

HBO's statement comes after The Daily Beast published a story on Friday in which background actors made claims of mistreatment due to the demanding filming schedule of 'Euphoria'. The report stated that "multiple complaints were made to SAG-AFTRA over production failing to provide them meals on time and refusing to let people use the bathroom."

Additionally, The Daily Beast reported that extras were not provided with a proper holding area between scenes and were offered "two space heaters" during cold evening shoots. "I understand that I'm doing background work," one background actor told The Daily Beast.

"I'm not the most important person there, I know where I am on the totem pole. But it got to a point where I was like, I'm still a person, I'm still human. Please let me go to the restroom, don't tell me I can't go for 30 minutes or tell me I can't get a snack when you're not going to feed me and it's 4 a.m. It just very much felt like we didn't exist as people," added the actor. Another extra said, "It was the most disorganized set that I've ever been a part of because I don't think anybody knew what was going on."

Actor Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate on the series, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter last month about his experiences on set. "We do shoot really long days; sometimes 16-hour days. It's kind of like the labor and the love of the work. You can't do that stuff in a short amount of time. At the end of it all, it's quite cathartic to work so hard and long on something and have a product that you're proud of come out," he said.

'Euphoria' follows high schooler Rue (Zendaya), who looks for hope while balancing love, loss and addiction in the town of East Highland. The cast also includes Nika King, Eric Dane, Algee Smith, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The HBO series, for which Zendaya won her first Emmy, was renewed for season 3 earlier this month. The show's season 2 finale aired on February 27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)