Arjun Mathur wraps filming for 'Lord Curzon ki Haveli'

They say - the relationship between an actor and a director is like a love story.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 18:08 IST
Arjun Mathur wraps filming for 'Lord Curzon ki Haveli'
Actor Arjun Mathur on Saturday said he has completed the shoot of his next film ''Lord Curzon ki Haveli''.

The black-comedy-thriller marks the directorial debut of actor Anshuman Jha. Bikash Mishra, best known for writing and directing critically-acclaimed film ''Chauranga'', has penned the script.

Mathur, who won acclaim for his performance in Prime Video show ''Made in Heaven'', shared the news of his wrap on ''Lord Curzon ki Haveli'' on Instagram.

''Happy faces. They say - the relationship between an actor and a director is like a love story. The man with his muse (s) after completion of filming. 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' film wrap #LordCurzonKiHaveli #Blackcomedy #Thriller #FilmWrap,'' he wrote alongside a picture with the team of the film.

''Lord Curzon ki Haveli'' also features Tanishtha Chatterjee and Rasika Dugal in pivotal roles.

