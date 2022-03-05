Left Menu

Angelina Jolie signs multi-year deal with Fremantle, first project announced

American actor, director and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has signed a multi-year deal with TV giant Fremantle. Under the deal, Jolie will make feature films, documentaries and series for the production company.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 18:42 IST
Angelina Jolie signs multi-year deal with Fremantle, first project announced
Angelina Jolie (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American actor, director and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has signed a multi-year deal with TV giant Fremantle. Under the deal, Jolie will make feature films, documentaries and series for the production company. Jolie and Fremantle will develop a "sophisticated, powerful, and internationally focused slate of feature films, documentaries, and original series in which she will produce, direct, and/or star - based on each individual project," the company said in a statement, reported Variety.

Talking about the new pact, Jolie said, "To have the freedom to tell important stories and bring them to a global audience is at the heart of this agreement with Fremantle. I am excited to be working with such a passionate and forward-looking team that has an international perspective." The first project under the agreement is 'Without Blood', which Jolie will direct and produce this May in Italy. Jolie has adapted the script from the bestselling novel of the same name by Alessandro Baricco, a fable about war, revenge, memory, and healing.

The rest of the upcoming projects including documentaries and original series will be announced soon. Coming back to Jolie, she made her directorial debut with the 2007 documentary 'A Place in Time', followed by the feature 'In the Land of Blood and Honey' in 2011. On the acting front, Jolie was last seen in the 2021 film 'Eternals'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency cites source as saying

BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency...

 Global
4
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022