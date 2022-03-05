Sexual assault case against popular tattoo artist in Kochi

Kerala police on Saturday registered seven cases against a well-known tattoo artist here after numerous incidents of sexual assault came out following a social media post of an 18-year-old woman revealing that she was allegedly raped by him.

Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju said a total of seven women have approached him alleging that popular tattoo artist Sujeesh P S had sexually assaulted them while they went to his studio to get inked.

The complaints came after the social media post of an 18-year-old woman went viral.

''After the social media post, five girls approached me yesterday and two today. The concerned police station has registered the cases. The investigation is on,'' Nagaraju told PTI.

Earlier this week, the teenage victim revealed through a Reddit post that she was raped by Sujeesh inside the tattoo studio while she was getting inked.

Her post opened a can of worms as following her revelation, numerous women opened up on social media about the assaults they faced from him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)