Anupam Kher treats fans to picture with Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa

National Award winner Anupam Kher, who is known for his outspoken persona both online and offline, on Saturday shared a picture with veteran actor Danny Denzongpa and Boman Irani.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-03-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 22:05 IST
Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
National Award winner Anupam Kher, who is known for his outspoken persona both online and offline, on Saturday shared a picture with veteran actor Danny Denzongpa and Boman Irani. The actor took to his Instagram account to post the pictures. "To speak as the common people do and to think as wise men do is...... style. :) #DannySaab #BomanSaab #Anupam," he wrote in the caption.

The three critically acclaimed actors are seen in casual wear, cross-armed and posing for the camera. Anupam is awaiting the release of the Vivek Agnihotri directorial, 'The Kashmir Files' which also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar among others. The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 11, 2022.

He will also be seen in the upcoming Telugu film, 'Karthikeya 2'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

