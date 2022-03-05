Left Menu

Tripura govt plans to set up film institute, NSD campus in state

The Tripura government plans to establish a film institute in collaboration with Kolkatas Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute SRFTI and a campus of the National School of Drama NSD in the state, Chief Minister Biplab Deb said on Saturday.

The Tripura government plans to establish a film institute in collaboration with Kolkata's Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) and a campus of the National School of Drama (NSD) in the state, Chief Minister Biplab Deb said on Saturday.

Deb, after inaugurating a book fair in Dharmanagar in North Tripura district, said that project proposals amounting to Rs 100 crore have been sent to the Ministry of Culture for approval.

''The state government plans to set up a film institute in collaboration with SRFTI. Also, steps are being taken to set up an NSD campus on 2,360 acres of land in East Tripura,'' he said.

Deb said that land has already been given for constructing a building of the Lalit Kala Academy's Northeast Regional Centre. ''Besides, requests have been made to open local centres of autonomous bodies functioning under the Ministry of Culture such as Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Centre for Cultural Research and Training (CCRC),'' he added.

