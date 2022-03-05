Elizabeth Hurley remembers Shane Warne: Feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever

British actor Elizabeth Hurley paid an emotional tribute to her former partner, cricket legend Shane Warne, a day after the sports star's sudden demise.

The Australian leg-spinner died at the age of 52 in Thailand on Friday due to suspected heart attack.

Hurley took to Instagram and posted a series of images with Warne and called him a ''lionheart''. ''I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23,'' the 56-year-old actor-model wrote.

Hurley and Warne started dating in 2010 and got engaged in 2011. The duo parted ways in 2013 but remained friends. An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets with his leg-spin. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne snared 293 scalps.

