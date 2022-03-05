Left Menu

'I've run out of tears': Ukrainian mother flees but vows to return

Yulia Yanchar hopes that she and her family will return to the new home they were forced to abandon on Saturday as war came to their village just north of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. "We lived in rented flats for 10 years in order to build our house.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 23:10 IST
'I've run out of tears': Ukrainian mother flees but vows to return

Yulia Yanchar hopes that she and her family will return to the new home they were forced to abandon on Saturday as war came to their village just north of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

"We lived in rented flats for 10 years in order to build our house. And now, finally, we were moving in. And we were excited about every picture we hung on the wall," Yanchar, who works as a PR director in a charity fund, told Reuters. "And now we just have to leave it all behind and go because bombs can fall here, because tanks can drive through our streets."

A few days ago, as Russia pushed ahead with its invasion of Ukraine, a missile exploded in the air above the village located near the Dnieper River and a piece struck a house a few streets away, starting a fire, Yanchar said. "Then it was really scary for everyone."

Yanchar's six-year-old daughter Eva has tried to keep focused on normal life. "We will not be afraid of the fight, we will not hide, we will not be scared of the bombs, we will not be scared of anything," said Eva in a video recorded for social media.

But Yanchar eventually decided it was too risky to stay at home. "We are constantly monitoring all the news. I have just run out of tears to cry," she said. "I really hope that we will survive, because we have just unbelievable people. We have people who are ready to take down tanks with their hands."

Yanchar said she would return to Khotyanivka one day. "I believe that we will not lose our country, and I believe that we will be living in our country, and I believe that we will be fine and I will plant on my property all those spruces that I've been dreaming of."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observing ceasefire

Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observin...

 Ukraine
2
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptom 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptom 6-12 ...

 Global
3
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
4
The Leading Software in Malaysia

The Leading Software in Malaysia

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022