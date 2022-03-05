Left Menu

Alessandro Nivola joins cast of 'Kraven the Hunter' as villian

Alessandro Nivola has joined the cast of 'Kraven the Hunter'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 23:16 IST
Alessandro Nivola (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Alessandro Nivola has joined the cast of 'Kraven the Hunter'. As per Variety, the latest in Sony Pictures' universe of Marvel characters, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose and Fred Hechinger, is set for its theatrical release on January 13, 2023.

Taylor-Johnson stars as Kraven, who is among Marvel's most iconic antiheroes and one of Spider-Man's most formidable enemies. Nivola will reportedly play the film's villain, with Crowe in a likewise unspecified role. DeBose suits up as Calypso, a voodoo priestess who is the on-and-off lover of Kraven.

'Kraven the Hunter' is directed by J.C. Chandor, with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach producing. Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk wrote the screenplay. (ANI)

