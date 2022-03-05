DDA holds yoga session in park near Yamuna bank
Seeking to connect people with nature, a yoga session was held on Saturday in a park near the Yamuna bank here as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, DDA officials said.
The event at the Golden Jubilee Park, Asita West near Old Railway Bridge, was hosted in a bid to revive the ancient connection of the Yamuna river with people by bringing more and more people closer to nature.
The session, part of a series of events being organised by the DDA under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, aimed to rejuvenate the physical, mental and spiritual well-being of citizens.
First mentioned in the Rig Veda, yoga originated in India several thousands of years ago and was later adapted by the world in various different ways. It is an ancient exercise aimed at improving strength, balance and flexibility of body, mind and soul. The practice is extremely beneficial for people of different age groups, the DDA said.
The event saw over 150 participants amidst the serenity of the Yamuna floodplains. A perfect setting for practising yoga for awakening one's physical and mental strength, it said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
