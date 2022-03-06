Left Menu

Shane Warne's ex-fiance Elizabeth Hurley mourns demise of 'king of spin'

The sudden demise of legendary spinner Shane Warne has left his ex-fiance and actor Elizabeth Hurley heartbroken.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2022 09:24 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 09:24 IST
Late Shane Warne and his ex-fiance (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The sudden demise of legendary spinner Shane Warne has left his ex-fiance and actor Elizabeth Hurley heartbroken. Mourning the demise of Warne, Elizabeth took to Instagram and penned an emotional note in the memory of his "beloved lionheart."

"I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23," she wrote. Alongside the heartfelt note, Elizabeth shared a string of images with Warne. Some of the pictures include images of the two sharing a kiss and sitting side-by-side at a cricket match while holding each others' hands.

As soon as Elizabeth paid her tribute to the king of spin, netizens sent out the messages of strength to her. "Sending you all our love," a social media user wrote.

"What!!! I am so sorry. This is heartbreaking. He was such a nice man. Thinking about you and sending love and hugs," another one commented. Warne passed away on March 4 in Thailand following a suspected heart attack. Speaking of his relationship with Elizabeth, he was first romantically linked with Hurley in 2010. The two announced their engagement news via Twitter. However, they got separated in 2013. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

