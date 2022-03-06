Left Menu

Amy Schumer accidentally slips that Michael Cera is now a father

Actor and comedian Amy Schumer, recently while promoting her new series 'Life and Beth', accidentally let slip that her co-star Michael Cera had secretly welcomed a new life into his own family.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 09:53 IST
Amy Schumer accidentally slips that Michael Cera is now a father
Amy Schumer, Michael Cera (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor and comedian Amy Schumer, recently while promoting her new series 'Life and Beth', accidentally let slip that her co-star Michael Cera had secretly welcomed a new life into his own family. According to E! News, the baby revelation was made during a joint interview with 'Entertainment Tonight', in which Amy spoke about passing down lessons to her 2-year-old son Gene who she shares with husband Chris Fischer.

"Michael has a baby, too. Is that public knowledge?...I just outed him, I just outed his baby," she shared, before realizing her gaffe. She then went on to confirm to the outlet that he had been trading parenting tips with his castmate, saying, "We're right at the beginning of it. We're doing the very basics right now."

Michael didn't reveal additional details about his child, including the mother's identity. He tends to keep away from the spotlight and is notoriously private when it comes to revealing details about his personal life, even though he has been in the industry for decades. As per E! News, in 2018, the 'Superbad' star sparked marriage rumors when he was spotted out in Brooklyn wearing a gold band on that finger.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that Michael had married his longtime girlfriend, Nadine, though he has not publicly confirmed the report. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observing ceasefire

Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observin...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022