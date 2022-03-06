On Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, sister Khushi revisits their childhood days

Left Menu

Memories made with siblings in childhood hold a special place in almost everyone's life. Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are no exception. Their Instagram accounts are proof of the fact they love cherishing their childhood moments.

Memories made with siblings in childhood hold a special place in almost everyone's life. Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are no exception. Their Instagram accounts are proof of the fact they love cherishing their childhood moments. On the occasion of Janhvi's 25th birthday, her younger sister took a stroll down memory lane and shared an adorable picture with her from their childhood days.

In the image, the little girls can be seen happily posing for cameras. "Happy birthday to my everything," Khushi captioned the post.

Janhvi and Khushi are the children of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi. Following her mother's footsteps, Janhvi made her foray into acting in 2018. 'Dhadak' was her debut film, and since then she has come a long way. She has starred in movies such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Roohi. She will be next seen in 'Good Luck Jerry'. (ANI)

