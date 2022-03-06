Left Menu

'Hallelujah' singer Leonard Cohen's song catalog sold to Hipgnosis

The song catalog of Canadian singer and novelist Leonard Cohen, one of the most influential songwriters, has been acquired by Hipgnosis Song Management.

The song catalog of Canadian singer and novelist Leonard Cohen, one of the most influential songwriters, has been acquired by Hipgnosis Song Management. According to Variety, Cohen, who died in 2016 at the age of 82, is an inductee of both the Songwriters Hall Of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.

Rights of all 278 songs and derivatives written by Leonard Cohen, including 'Hallelujah', which has been covered more than 300 times, was acquired by Hipgnosis. Within those rights, 127 songs are from Cohen's Stranger Music catalog, for which Hipgnosis has acquired the songwriter's share of royalties.

Making a total of 211 songs, it covers the period from the inception of his career through to the year 2000 and includes all derivative works. The company also has acquired the ownership of 100 per cent of the copyrights, publisher's share and songwriter's share of royalties in the Old Ideas catalog, which consists of all 67 songs plus derivative works written by Cohen from 2001 until his death in 2016.

The acquisition has been made on behalf of Hipgnosis Songs Capital ICAV, a partnership between Hipgnosis Song Management and Blackstone LLP. As per Variety, the Cohen Estate was represented by long time Leonard Cohen manager, Robert Kory, KR Capital Partners and Jonathan Friedman at Stubbs, Alderton and Markiles LLP. (ANI)

