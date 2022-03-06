Fans can't keep their eyes off as Yami Gautam looks glamorous in blue and black mini skater dress

Actor Yami Gautam is one such actor who looks gorgeous in every outfit. From a traditional avatar to a sensuous personality, it is always a delight to look at her in different characters. Recently, the actor has been busy garnering applause for her recently-released thriller 'A Thursday'. Last night, the star cast of the film got together to celebrate the movie's success. Yami attended the occasion in a blue and black mini-skater dress.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, she posted several photos of herself from a photoshoot that featured her striking poses in the outfit of the night. She captioned, "It's time to celebrate! #AThursdaysuccessparty."

The 'Kaabil' actor sported a blue and black striped skater dress which features a strapless ensemble design and a backless detail with a V-neckline in front. There were pleated ruffles in addition to them on the skirt. She accessorized her glam look with a pair of matching black stilettos. She completed her look with smoky eye shadow, kohled eyes, dewy make-up, and blush pink lip shade to look stunning. The success party was also attended by Neha Dhupia accompanied by her husband Angad Bedi, Atul Kulkarni, and Karanvir Sharma.

Meanwhile, 'A Thursday' is the story of playschool teacher Naina who takes as many as many 16 kids hostage. She intends to cause no harm, only wants her demands to be met. The movie is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The film was directed by Behzad Khambata and produced under the banner RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films. (ANI)

