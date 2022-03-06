Here's how Boney Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor wished birthday girl Janhvi Kapoor

On actor Janhvi Kapoor's 25th birthday on Sunday, her father-producer Boney Kapoor and cousin-actor Sonam Kapoor penned special birthday posts on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, Boney posted his daughter's childhood picture and heaped praises for his "beta" in the caption.

He wrote, "Joy of our lives, remain the way you are, simple, down to earth, respectful to everyone, spreading warmth, these are your qualities which will take you beyond the moon. Happy birthday beta." Sonam shared a glamourous picture with her sister "jannu" on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy happy birthday jannu all my love darling girl @janhvikapoor."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has multiple films in the pipeline including 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Milli' and 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'. (ANI)

