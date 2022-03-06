Left Menu

Here's how Boney Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor wished birthday girl Janhvi Kapoor

On actor Janhvi Kapoor's 25th birthday on Sunday, her father-producer Boney Kapoor and cousin-actor Sonam Kapoor penned special birthday posts on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-03-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 12:56 IST
Here's how Boney Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor wished birthday girl Janhvi Kapoor
Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor (Image sorce: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On actor Janhvi Kapoor's 25th birthday on Sunday, her father-producer Boney Kapoor and cousin-actor Sonam Kapoor penned special birthday posts on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, Boney posted his daughter's childhood picture and heaped praises for his "beta" in the caption.

He wrote, "Joy of our lives, remain the way you are, simple, down to earth, respectful to everyone, spreading warmth, these are your qualities which will take you beyond the moon. Happy birthday beta." Sonam shared a glamourous picture with her sister "jannu" on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy happy birthday jannu all my love darling girl @janhvikapoor."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has multiple films in the pipeline including 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Milli' and 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observing ceasefire

Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observin...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022