Anusha Dandekar heaps praises on her 'Capricorn sister' Deepika Padukone

Anusha Dandekar is all praises for actor Deepika Padukone.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-03-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 13:17 IST
Anusha Dandekar and Deepika Padukone (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Anusha Dandekar is all praises for actor Deepika Padukone. On Sunday, Anusha took to Instagram and shared how much she was enthralled by Deepika's performance in 'Gehraiyaan'.

"I know I'm late but I had a small wedding to attend. watched Gehraiyaan last night... and I really, truly, loved it! Just like I love this beautiful Capricorn sister of mine @deepikapadukone you are stunning inside and out... and the whole cast was amazing," she wrote. Alongside the heartfelt note, Anusha shared a few pictures with Deepika from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's post-wedding bash.

For the unversed, 'Gehraiyaan' is directed by Shakun Batra and also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. It was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. (ANI)

