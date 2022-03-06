Left Menu

'Dune,' 'Nightmare Alley,' 'No Time to Die' receive live-action feature honours at Art Directors Guild Awards

The Art Directors Guild honours were recently presented to 'Dune', 'Nightmare Alley' and 'No Time to Die' in the live-action feature categories during ADG's 26th Excellence in Production Design Awards.

06-03-2022
Poster of 'Dune' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The Art Directors Guild honours were recently presented to 'Dune', 'Nightmare Alley' and 'No Time to Die' in the live-action feature categories during ADG's 26th Excellence in Production Design Awards. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the awards were presented in person on Saturday at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel.

Awards for live-action features are divided into three categories: period, fantasy and contemporary film. 'Nightmare Alley' won the award for a period film, 'Dune' for a fantasy film and 'No Time to Die' for a contemporary movie. Additionally, the animated feature category was topped by 'Encanto'. 'Dune', 'Nightmare Alley', 'The Power of the Dog', 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' and 'West Side Story' are nominated for this year's Oscar in production design.

ADG Awards were also presented in television, commercials and music video categories. As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'Dune' helmer Denis Villeneuve received the William Cameron Menzies Award, and 'The Power of the Dog' director Jane Campion was honoured with the Cinematic Imagery Award. (ANI)

