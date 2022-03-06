Left Menu

Women's World Cup 2022: Abhishek Bachchan congratulates Team India over win against Pakistan

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has lauded Team India for registering an emphatic 107-run victory over Pakistan and making a winning start to their World Cup campaign in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-03-2022 14:21 IST
Women's World Cup 2022: Abhishek Bachchan congratulates Team India over win against Pakistan
Abhishek Bachchan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Abhishek Bachchan has lauded Team India for registering an emphatic 107-run victory over Pakistan and making a winning start to their World Cup campaign in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. Taking to Twitter, Abhishek hailed the win by describing the team as "blue tigresses."

"Congratulations team India. Well done. #INDvPAK #BlueTigresses," he tweeted. Pooja Vastrakar (67), Smriti Mandhana (52) and Sneh Rana (53*) were the standout performers as India posted 244/7. Vastrakar and Rana formed a 122-run stand for the seventh wicket. In the final five overs, India scored more runs to take the total past the 240-run mark.

India will next lock horns against New Zealand in the tournament on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

