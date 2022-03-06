Left Menu

Warne's room had blood stains on floor and bath towels: Thai police

PTI | Kohsamui | Updated: 06-03-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 14:53 IST
Thailand police have reportedly found ''blood stains'' on the floor of Shane Warne's room and on bath towels while searching the villa where the legendary Australian cricketer died while holidaying. The 52-year-old cricketing legend was declared dead by doctors in the Thai International Hospital on Friday night, after friends tried to revive him in his luxury villa hours earlier.

On Sunday, skynews.com.au quoted Thai media saying that the Thai police had found blood on the floor and bath towels in the room Warne was staying.

''A large amount of blood was found in the room,'' Satit Polpinit, a commander of the local provincial police, told Thai media.

''When CPR was started, the deceased had coughed up liquid and was bleeding.'' According to the Koh Samui's Bo Phut police station superintendent Yuttana Sirisomba, Warne had ''seen a doctor about his heart'' recently, following which they have ruled out treating it as suspicious death.

Warne along with his friends had reportedly travelled to the popular island of Koh Samui, situated in the Gulf of Thailand.

As per the local police information, one of Warne's friends found the Aussie legend unresponsive around 5pm.

The group commenced CPR on Warne while waiting for an ambulance.

Warne's management later released a brief statement to confirm his death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

