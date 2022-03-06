Left Menu

Bella, Gigi Hadid pull off dramatic looks during Paris Fashion Week

Bella and Gigi Hadid continued to dominate the runways during Paris Fashion Week, showing off multiple chic looks at the Vivienne Westwood show.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 16:20 IST
Bella, Gigi Hadid pull off dramatic looks during Paris Fashion Week
Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid at Paris Fashion Week (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Bella and Gigi Hadid continued to dominate the runways during Paris Fashion Week, showing off multiple chic looks at the Vivienne Westwood show. As per E! News, supermodel sisters Bella, 25, and Gigi, 26, slayed the runway at Vivienne Westwood's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show on Saturday.

Bella showed off two theatrical looks from London designer's latest collection during the show. One ensemble featured a green mini-dress styled with a dramatic sash and fishnets. The second one was an avant-garde bridal look featuring a corseted tulle mini-dress with red pom-poms, paired with a matching veil and embellished headdress. The brunette beauty held a single red rose in her hand.

Gigi also flaunted two eclectic looks during the show. One boho-inspired outfit featured a heavy orange patterned coat with a matching top and headdress, floral cape, black mini skirt and striped leg warmers. In another appearance, the model gave off a spooky chic vibe wearing a white draped dress and sheer veil that covered her eyes.

According to E! News, Bella and Gigi have racked up countless catwalk appearances in Paris, including at shows for Off-White, Isabel Marant, Coperni and Ludovic De Saint-Sernin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022