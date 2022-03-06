Left Menu

Tattoo artist accused of sexual assault arrested

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 06-03-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 16:22 IST
Tattoo artist accused of sexual assault arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police on Sunday recorded the arrest of popular tattoo artist, Sujeesh P S, who has been accused of sexually abusing many women clients.

Police said he surrendered late Saturday night and was initially taken to the Cheranalloor police station for questioning.

Police had registered six cases against the well-known tattoo artist here after numerous incidents of sexual assault came out following a social media post of an 18-year old woman revealing that she was allegedly raped by him.

Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju said a total of seven women have approached him alleging that Sujeesh had sexually assaulted them while they went to his studio to get inked.

The complaints came after the social media post of an 18-year old woman went viral.

Earlier this week, the teenage victim revealed through a Reddit post that she was raped by Sujeesh inside the tattoo studio while she was getting inked.

Her post opened a can of worms as following her revelation, numerous women opened up on social media about the assaults they faced from him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022