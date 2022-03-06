Tattoo artist accused of sexual assault arrested

Kerala police on Sunday recorded the arrest of popular tattoo artist, Sujeesh P S, who has been accused of sexually abusing many women clients.

Police said he surrendered late Saturday night and was initially taken to the Cheranalloor police station for questioning.

Police had registered six cases against the well-known tattoo artist here after numerous incidents of sexual assault came out following a social media post of an 18-year old woman revealing that she was allegedly raped by him.

Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju said a total of seven women have approached him alleging that Sujeesh had sexually assaulted them while they went to his studio to get inked.

The complaints came after the social media post of an 18-year old woman went viral.

Earlier this week, the teenage victim revealed through a Reddit post that she was raped by Sujeesh inside the tattoo studio while she was getting inked.

Her post opened a can of worms as following her revelation, numerous women opened up on social media about the assaults they faced from him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)