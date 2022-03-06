Left Menu

Allu Arjun celebrates 11 years of togetherness with Allu Sneha Reddy

'Pushpa

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 06-03-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 17:03 IST
Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Pushpa: The Rise' actor Allu Arjun celebrated 11th Wedding Anniversary with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy on Sunday. He took to his Instagram handle and shared two adorable posts marking their special day. In the first post, he shared a picture of their anniversary cake, which had a heart-warming wish that read, "Happy Anniversary Cutie!!"

In the second post, he shared an endearing family picture, which showed the small and loving family cut the anniversary cake together. He captioned the post as, "Happy Anniversary Cutie. 11 years of togetherness. #AAfamily" The 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' actor and his wife often share heart-warming family pictures on their social media that give major family goals to all their fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after the pan-India success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', Allu Arjun is all set to gear up for its sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule', which will have Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna share the screen space with him again. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

