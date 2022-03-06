Left Menu

It's a working Sunday for Kartik Aaryan as he heads for 'Shehzada' shoot

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-03-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 18:41 IST
Kartik Aaryan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
It may be a lazy Sunday for many, but not so for Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. The 'Dhamaka' actor shared a video of travelling through the lanes on Mumbai to the sets of his film, on his Instagram story.

He added a clapboard emoji and wrote "#Shehzada" in the video. Earlier, he had shared a picture with co-star Kriti Sanon from the sets of the film, while celebrating the third anniversary of their previous collaboration, 'Luka Chuppi'.

He took to the caption and wrote, "aapke Guddu aur Rashmi aaj bhi saath hai 3 yrs of #LukaChuppi celebrating on the sets of #Shehzada"

Kartik was last seen in the OTT release, 'Dhamaka'. Other upcoming projects of Kartik include 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Shezada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

